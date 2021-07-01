 Skip to main content
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

