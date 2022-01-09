For the drive home in York: Clear. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. We'll see a low temperature …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -2 degrees is today's …
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. Today's forecasted low temper…
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 d…