Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Clear. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

