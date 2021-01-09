Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.