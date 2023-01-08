 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

