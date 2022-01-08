For the drive home in York: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 12F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for York
