Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 12F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.