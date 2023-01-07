Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.