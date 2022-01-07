 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

