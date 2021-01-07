York's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today.…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.31. A 12-degree…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degree…
This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect te…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. It look…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degr…
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the h…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.