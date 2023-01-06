 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

