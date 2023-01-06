This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for York
