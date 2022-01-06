 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for York

Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy. Low 2F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News