Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Snow flurries and snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Thursday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.