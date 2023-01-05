This evening in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Friday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Staying dry today, but temps won't be as warm thanks to yesterday's cold front. How cold will it get tonight and what's in store for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here's what you need to know.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The area …
Normal temperatures for early January today, but breezy conditions will make it feel colder. Find out what the wind chills will be and when rain and snow will return to the area in our weather update.
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecas…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't lea…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees today. We'll see sunshin…