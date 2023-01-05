 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Friday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

