Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.