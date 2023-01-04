For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Staying dry today, but temps won't be as warm thanks to yesterday's cold front. How cold will it get tonight and what's in store for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here's what you need to know.
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The area …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degree…
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecas…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't lea…
Off and on flurries are expected today with temps a little bit colder than Tuesday. Breezy conditions will make it feel worse. See how cold it will get tonight and what's in store for Thursday here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees today. We'll see sunshin…