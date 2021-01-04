 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

