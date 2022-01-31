 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

