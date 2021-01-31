For the drive home in York: Mostly clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 6.84. A 8-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 11.88. Today's forec…
This evening in York: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay …
For the drive home in York: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 8F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less th…
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degre…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 13.08. A 18-degree l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 19.75. Today'…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just abov…
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tod…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.29. Today's forec…