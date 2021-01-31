Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Mostly clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.