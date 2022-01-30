 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for York

Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for York: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News