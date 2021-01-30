 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.09. 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

