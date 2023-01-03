York's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for York
