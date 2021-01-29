 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for York

Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in York Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News