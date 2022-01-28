 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

