Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. W…
York's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 5F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in York Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. I…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. We'll see a low temper…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees.…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…