Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.