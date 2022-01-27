This evening in York: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for York
