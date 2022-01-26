 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Considerable cloudiness. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

