York's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 5F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in York Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for York
