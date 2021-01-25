 Skip to main content
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 12F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 3.84. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

