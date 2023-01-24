For the drive home in York: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for York
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
Quite the variation in snow totals across the area this morning. The snow will end this afternoon, but it will be cold and windy. Find out about wind chills and our next snow chance here.
No snow showers today, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
No big snow, but pesky light snow will be around today through tomorrow as a couple of low pressure systems and a cold front work by. Track the activity and see what will happen to temperatures here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 21 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showi…
An employee at the Microtel Inn in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.
Lots of light fog across the area Monday morning with dense fog in spots. Things are looking pretty foggy again late tonight and early Tuesday, then a chance of snow showers returns. Full details here.
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chanc…
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees t…