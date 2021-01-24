Tonight's weather conditions in York: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 13.45. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.08. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.87. A 22-degree low is …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.53. A 23-degree…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in York: Mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with tempera…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees to…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clou…