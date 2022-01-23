 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for York

Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

York's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News