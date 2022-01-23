York's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for York
