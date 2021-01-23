Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.