Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.