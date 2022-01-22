 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

