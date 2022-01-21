 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for York

Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in York: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News