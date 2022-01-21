This evening in York: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for York
