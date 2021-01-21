 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for York

Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 25.65. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News