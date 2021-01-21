For the drive home in York: Mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 25.65. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 14.89. We'll see a low tem…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
York's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow.…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 de…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.9. A 7-degree l…