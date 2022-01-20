York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 5F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for York
