Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Freezing rain in the evening will change to a wintry mix overnight. Some icing possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

