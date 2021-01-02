Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.