Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Bitterly cold. A mostly clear sky. Low -2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

