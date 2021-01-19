Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.