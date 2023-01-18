Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.