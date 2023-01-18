Tonight's weather conditions in York: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for York
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.
Temperatures just a little below normal today, but gusty winds will make for a significant wind chill factor. Find out how cold it will feel today and tonight and when our next rain chance is here.
A warming trend begins today and will continue through much of the holiday weekend. Rain is coming back though with a cold front. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.
