Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.