Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

