York's evening forecast: Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in later at night. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for York
Dry for many during the day, but rain and snow showers will return with a cold front this evening. Find out when activity will peak, how much snow is expected to fall, and what's in store for Thursday here.
Temperatures just a little below normal today, but gusty winds will make for a significant wind chill factor. Find out how cold it will feel today and tonight and when our next rain chance is here.
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
A warming trend begins today and will continue through much of the holiday weekend. Rain is coming back though with a cold front. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.
