This evening's outlook for York: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low tempe…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…