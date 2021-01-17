 Skip to main content
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

