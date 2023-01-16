Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in York Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.