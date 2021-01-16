York's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for York
