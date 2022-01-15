 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 13F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

