This evening in York: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 13F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 d…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low tempe…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.