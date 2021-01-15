This evening's outlook for York: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We wil…
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tod…
For the drive home in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect …
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 de…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 14.89. We'll see a low tem…
York's evening forecast: Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 36F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Wi…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcaste…
York's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freez…
York's evening forecast: Cloudy and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. It might be a good day …